Dog injured in Mt. Washington barn fire

Fire crews were told that a dog alerted a homeowner to a barn fire Sunday night on Mount Washington Road near SR 247, according to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Lt. Branden Jackman. Jackman said firefighters were able to contain the fire shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, but not before the building burned to the point of total loss. Jackman said firemen were told that the dog was injured in the fire, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

