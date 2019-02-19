UPDATED: Fire extensively damages home on U.S. Route 50

A four-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon caused widespread damage to a home on U.S. Route 50 across from Hills and Dales Training Center east of Hillsboro.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire had the route closed down for several hours late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as crews fought the fire and conducted cleanup, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire was undetermined, according to Lt. Branden Jackman of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

The Rev. Tom Zile told The Times-Gazette at the scene that he was driving by the home, owned by Peter Kelly Jr., at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he noticed flames coming out of a first story window.

The pastor immediately called 911 and reported the blaze.

Fire crews from Paint Creek responded and had the blaze under control by 4 p.m., but remained on the scene for some time after, officials said.

Paint Creek was assisted by personnel from the Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance District, Marshall Township Fire Department and Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District.

U.S. Route 50 was reopened to one lane of traffic between Haggerty Road and Petersburg Pike shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to ODOT.

The fire remains under investigation.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Crews battle a house fire on U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro Tuesday afternoon. No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_DSC_0892-2.jpg Crews battle a house fire on U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro Tuesday afternoon. No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

No one home at time of blaze, officials say