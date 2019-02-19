Highland County authorities investigating suspicious death

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Greenfield that the county coroner called “suspicious.”

Details were scarce Tuesday night, but Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery told The Times-Gazette via text message that an unidentified woman was brought to the emergency room at Adena Greenfield Medical Center Tuesday morning and died after a “resuscitation attempt” was not successful.

Beery said the “circumstances were suspicious” and one of his investigators, Dr. Jim McKown, sent the body to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for forensics.

Beery declined to comment on what caused the woman’s death.

No further information was immediately available.

Beery said anyone with information on the death should contact the Greenfield Police Department at 937-981-4466 or the Highland County Coroner’s Office at 937-393-6633.

MORE TO COME…

