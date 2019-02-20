Jones awarded prestigious Konneker Scholarship

Senior Emily Jones is the most recent McClain student to be awarded the Wilfred R. Konneker Cutler Scholarship, a prestigious award given to the most-deserving and hardworking of students.

Recipients are chosen based on their intellectual curiosity, leadership, service and character. According to Ohio University, “the program elements are designed to reinforce a leadership philosophy emphasizing civic responsibility.”

During the four-year scholarship program, Cutler Scholars live together, participate in a weekly colloquium, and take part in four enrichment experiences. The enrichment experiences are comprised of outdoor leadership, public service, international travel and internships. In addition, students receive a significant scholarship and a stipend for enrichment experiences.

Jones said that she’s extremely happy to accept the numerous benefits of the Konneker Scholarship. It alleviates the burden of financial debt from college, which “takes a load off,” in her words. She’s also happy to realize the plethora of benefits of the scholarship that she didn’t know about until winning it, such as traveling abroad and studying alongside other Konneker awardees.

Jones said that her involvement in various student organizations, as well as her meritorious dedication to community service, helped her in winning the scholarship. She plans to major in communication sciences and disorders and later obtain her master’s degree in speech language pathology.

“I’d just like to recognize Dr. Konneker and thank him for giving so much back to the community,” Jones said.

Konneker passed away on Jan. 7, 2016 at age 93. He was born Feb. 20, 1922 and grew up in Greenfield, graduating from McClain High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Ohio University. Konneker was a founder of the Manasseh Cutler Scholar program at Ohio University. Since the program’s founding in 1995, Konneker has funded scholarships to McClain High School students pursuing higher education at OU.

Ronnie Houseman, Daylon Adams and Ida Monroe, are McClain High School journalism students.

