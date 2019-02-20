Throwback Thursday: Quarry question

This photo, one of dozens of unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, appears to depict a lone man standing in a quarry or stonework of some sort. The cardstock to which the photo is affixed has an inscription reading, “Simmons Bros.” Do you know what’s going on in this photo? Where it might have been taken? When it might have been taken? Who is pictured? We’re interested. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette.

