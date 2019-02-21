They have arrived

Girl Scout cookies have arrived in Highland County. And while they won’t be carted to local business like they once were, they will be available at several locations throughout the county the next three weekends.

The cookies — 1,125 cases or 13,500 boxes — arrived Thursday morning at Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro and were distributed to various troops from there. On top of that, Marsha Williams, the local Girl Scout product sales coordinator, said she has another 500 cases, each containing 12 boxes, in reserve for those who did not receive cookies in the first order.

This weekend and the first two weekends in March, Girls Scouts will be stationed at local businesses where anyone can purchase cookies. Those who have previously ordered cookies should receive them soon.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Girls Scout cookies will be stationed at Walmart and Community Markets in Hillsboro, and Community Markets, Southern Hills Community Bank and the City Building in Greenfield.

Williams said that weather permitting, there may also be some Girl Scouts stationed on the Highland County Courthouse square this weekend selling cookies.

During the first two weekends in March, the cookies will also be available at Kroger in Hillsboro.

The local Girls Scouts are selling eight varieties of cookies this year. Thin Mints, Somoas (Carmel Delights), Trefoils (shortbread), Tagalongs (peanut butter and chocolate patties), Do-si-does (peanut butter sandwiches) and Savannah Smiles (lemon flavored with powdered sugar) are $4 per box. Smores and Toffee-Tastic, a gluten free cookie, are $5 per box.

With three daughters who were all Girl Scouts, Williams said that in years past the Scouts used to load the cookies into wagons and totes and take them into businesses to sell.

“But one year it was 25 degrees and I said, ‘Girls, we’re not standing out in this,’” Williams said.

Williams said proceeds from the cookie sale are used to fund major activities for the scouts like campouts, trips to museums, COSI and the zoo, or even tubing excursions.

And if you can’t find the Girl Scouts in front of a store somewhere, Williams said to call her at 937-393-4775.

“I will find a troop that will get the cookies to them, or a place where they can find them,” Williams said.

Local Girl Scout Product Sales Coordinator Marcia Williams (far left) and Girl Scout Volunteer Brenda Tompkins (closest to Williams) look on as delivery personnel load boxes of cookies into vehicles Thursday morning at Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_Cookies-pic.jpg Local Girl Scout Product Sales Coordinator Marcia Williams (far left) and Girl Scout Volunteer Brenda Tompkins (closest to Williams) look on as delivery personnel load boxes of cookies into vehicles Thursday morning at Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

