Hello. In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is my partner in crime and my friend, Tracie Guisinger. I was under the weather over the weekend and I didn’t cook. Can you believe it? I needed a good recipe so I reached out to my friend and she said that she had made the best cabbage soup and would be glad to share it with us, Thank you Tracie. I will make this as I love anything with cabbage. I hope everyone enjoys this delicious soup. Please let us know. I look forward to hearing from you.

THE INGREDIENTS

1 pound kielbasa sausage, sliced into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 small green cabbage, chopped into bite-sized pieces

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 pound red potatoes, diced

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt and black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Add sausage to a large stockpot and cook over medium heat for 5-6 minutes, stirring and flipping occasionally until the sausage is browned. Transfer the sausage to a separate plate, and set aside.

Add the olive oil, carrots and celery to the pan, and stir to combine. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add the cabbage and garlic, and sauté for 4 more minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the stock, potatoes, Italian seasoning, bay leaf, cooked sausage, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked and tender. Taste and season with a few generous pinches of salt and black pepper as needed.

Sharon Hughes https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_KItchen-tease-3.jpg Sharon Hughes This is a picture of Tracie Guisinder’s cabbage soup. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_soup.jpg This is a picture of Tracie Guisinder’s cabbage soup.