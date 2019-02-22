VFW post presents sheriff with check for $1,000

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 presented the Highland County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,000 check Friday to aid in purchasing replacement tasers for the department. “We really appreciate it when a local organization like the VFW comes to us with an expression of support like this. It really means a lot,” Barrera told The Times-Gazette. Pictured, from left, Are VFW Post Commander Rick Wilkin, Sheriff Donnie Barrera and Post Quartermaster David Pinney.

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 presented the Highland County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,000 check Friday to aid in purchasing replacement tasers for the department. “We really appreciate it when a local organization like the VFW comes to us with an expression of support like this. It really means a lot,” Barrera told The Times-Gazette. Pictured, from left, Are VFW Post Commander Rick Wilkin, Sheriff Donnie Barrera and Post Quartermaster David Pinney.