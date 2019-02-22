Through the week ending March 9, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring longterm lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

MARCH 5 and 6: SR 124 will be closed at Prospect Road during daytime, working hours for a culvert replacement project. The route will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day,Tuesday and Wednesday, with it open to evening and overnight travel. Prospect Road will remain open during the first day of the project; however, it will be closed at its junction with SR 124 on Wednesday, March 6. During periods of closure, motorists will be detoured via SR 73 and SR 41.

A realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, between SR 73 and SR 124, has been suspended for the winter months, and the route is open to traffic. Restrictions on other affected roadways have been lifted, as well. Crews will return to the site in the spring to complete the project, and all work is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2019.

