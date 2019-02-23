Harshbarger’s ablaze and freed raccoons

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a 60-act talent search sponsored by the newspaper was set to be “one of the greatest stage attractions ever seen in Southern Ohio.” More than 100 entertainers were set to perform at the Colony Theatre.

Mayor Joe List sentenced two men to a Cincinnati workhouse on intoxication charges.

Two Columbus men were each sentenced to 30 years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping after they abducted a Wilmington insurance collector.

Harshbarger’s grocery at the corner of South and West streets in Hillsboro was the scene of a small fire after a school bus “shorted” and caught fire in the garage behind the grocery. Harshbarger himself doused the blaze with a bucket of water, the paper reported.

A photo at Lang’s Smokery showed a display of 12,000 Philip Morris cigarettes, which was said to be the largest display of its kind in this part of the state.

At the bottom of the opinion column, the paper quipped, “Very often, we have an idea that we would like to get across, but this is no place to print it.”

Rothman’s advertised wool worsted suits for $7.88, spring coats for $5.90, silk hosiery for 40 cents per pair and cloth coats for $5.88.

This week in 1947, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported local authorities arrested two soldiers who were AWOL from their camps.

Rear Admiral John Jennings Ballentine, a Hillsboro man in the U.S. Navy, was awarded the Bronze Star for his performance of duty in the supervision of plans for three major air offensives against the Japanese in the Pacific.

A.H. Gebhart sold the Hillsboro Ice Manufacturing Co. to C.F. Millies of Hillsboro after several years of ownership.

Fire destroyed the Georgetown First Christian Church with a loss of $125,000 to the 53-year-old building. It was the home of a Disciples of Christ congregation established in 1831.

Green Roof Barbecue on West Main Street in Hillsboro advertised hot fish sandwiches, fresh shrimp, oysters, frog legs, oyster stew and steaks.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians basketball team fell to Chillicothe 54-41.

This week in 1957, the News-Herald reported 1,376 people were given polio shots at a countywide clinic.

A Williamsburg woman was nabbed on a Sunday about a half an hour after she knocked down two parking meters in Washington Court House without reporting the accident.

Automotive Service & Supply advertised the new ‘57 Motorola TV with a 21-inch screen. It came in mahogany and other colors.

Church attendance in South Liberty was 21. Collection was $3.50.

In sports, the Indians missed an opportunity to capture the South Central Ohio League championship when they lost to the Circleville Tigers 59-53.

Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Evans of North High Street in Hillsboro visited Hawaii.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Baby Doll,” starring Karl Malden, Carroll Baker and Eli Wallach.

The Hillsboro police chief ordered a crackdown on parking violations, demanding strict enforcement of ordinances banning parking for more than 72 hours in the business district.

Members of the Highland County Coonhunters Assocation released 60 raccoons back into the wild in various parts of the county.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported a Greenfield man was sentenced to four years in prison for abusing patients at an area nursing home.

Gas prices spiked to as much as $3.14 in Highland County.

A Greenfield man was indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Greenfield was set to hire an interim city manager while it searched for a permanent one.

Winter weather closed schools around Highland County on a Wednesday. The National Weather Service reported three inches of snow blanketed the ground in Hillsboro and Greenfield.

There was still no solution to fund saving the former Hillsboro High School building on West Main Street.

In sports, the Fairfield Lions outgunned Glenwood in the Division IV Sectional contest with a final score of 87-78.

A look back at news items through the years