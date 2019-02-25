No injuries in Lynchburg fire truck rollover wreck

A fire truck operator was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries after the vehicle rolled over on Anderson Road en route to a fire on Sunday.

Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District Chief Jeff Turner said there were no injuries when the truck apparently drove off the right side of the road then swerved to the opposite side, eventually rolling over and coming to rest in a ditch.

The tanker was responding to a fire on U.S. Route 50 near the Brown County line Sunday when it reportedly drove off the right side of the road and the operator overcorrected, Turner said.

“These are very top-heavy fire trucks,” the chief said, “and that caused it to roll over.”

Turner said the firefighters in the truck were wearing their seat belts.

The driver was transported to Highland District Hospital as a precaution but had no injuries, Turner said.

The truck did not fare as well, sustaining heavy damage when it wrecked, according to Turner. The chief said the truck was fully insured.

Turner said the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Shown is a Lynchburg fire truck that rolled over in a wreck en route to a fire on Sunday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_f-fire-truck-rollover.jpg Shown is a Lynchburg fire truck that rolled over in a wreck en route to a fire on Sunday. Photo courtesy of David Higgins

Tanker was responding to fire on U.S. Route 50