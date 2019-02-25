Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

During the week of Feb. 18-24, the police department received 101 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received four calls for accidents, made 17 arrests and completed 22 security checks.

Feb. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Deborah Baker, 53, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Feb. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ralph Taylor III, 58, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey Adams, 34, Wilmington, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Feb. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gary Watson, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Barbie Marsh, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Ethan Lightle, 29, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Fayette County Sheriff Office for failure to appear.

Lauren Lawson, 27, Winchester, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Brandon Beechler, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from the Greenfield Police Department.

Feb. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Carver, 40, New Vienna, was arrested on a warrant for tampering with evidence.

Feb. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Logan Davis, 23, Marysville was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.

Chasity Gillenwater, 24, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

William Knisley, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Joann Shapley, 40, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of the Ross County Sheriff Office for assault.

Feb. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Curtis Ferrell, 34, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Greenfield Police Department and a warrant for a parole violation from trhe Adulty Parole Authority.

Kelsey McKinley, 44, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired tags.