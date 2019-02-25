Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
During the week of Feb. 18-24, the police department received 101 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received four calls for accidents, made 17 arrests and completed 22 security checks.
Feb. 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Deborah Baker, 53, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Feb. 20
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Ralph Taylor III, 58, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
Lindsey Adams, 34, Wilmington, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Feb. 21
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Gary Watson, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.
Barbie Marsh, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.
Ethan Lightle, 29, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Fayette County Sheriff Office for failure to appear.
Lauren Lawson, 27, Winchester, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Brandon Beechler, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from the Greenfield Police Department.
Feb. 22
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
James Carver, 40, New Vienna, was arrested on a warrant for tampering with evidence.
Feb. 23
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Logan Davis, 23, Marysville was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.
Chasity Gillenwater, 24, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
William Knisley, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Joann Shapley, 40, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of the Ross County Sheriff Office for assault.
Feb. 24
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Curtis Ferrell, 34, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Greenfield Police Department and a warrant for a parole violation from trhe Adulty Parole Authority.
Kelsey McKinley, 44, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired tags.