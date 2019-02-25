Highland Co. Hall of Fame seeks nominees

The Highland County Historical Society is accepting applications for the 2019 inductees into its hall of fame.

The Highland County Hall of Fame recognizes citizens or natives of Highland County who have made invaluable contributions to the county or to the world beyond. By recognizing these individuals, the hall of fame will stimulate an interest in, and an appreciation for, the value of the history of the county and its citizens.

Nominees may have made their contributions to society in any of the following areas: Arts & Entertainment (performer, musician, actor, writer or related field); Enterprise (science, medicine, business, philanthropy); Sports (athletes, coaches, officials, or administrators); Leadership (in education, government, military, etc.).

Any member of the Highland County Historical Society may nominate an individual for the hall of fame. The criteria and guidelines for nominations can be found in the application.

Applications may be obtained from the Highland County Historical Society website, www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com, or from any local library. Completed applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope and mailed or delivered to Highland House no later than 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The address is 151 E. Main Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

For those individuals selected, there will be a ceremony at the Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, followed by a reception at Highland House, on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.

Submitted by Nancy Wisecup, Highland County Historical Society.

