New information in shooting death case

New information has emerged in the murder of a 33-year-old Wilmington woman last week, and James Carver, the suspect, had his second court appearance Tuesday for a charge of tampering with evidence.

Carver, 40, was charged last week with murder in Hillsboro Municipal Court after police said he killed Heather Camp, 33, Wilmington, by shooting her in the chest. Meanwhile, Carver was also charged in the Madison Township Division of Highland County Court in Greenfield with tampering with evidence, and he was arraigned on that charge Tuesday morning at the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro for security reasons.

During the hearing, Judge Robert Judkins said the tampering charge was filed because Carver allegedly moved a blood-stained bra and shirt from a Greenfield residence knowing a criminal investigation was impending.

Further, a law enforcement affidavit in the case says two witnesses told police that Carver brought Camp to their home on South Seventh Street in Greenfield at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18 with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses said Carver brought in a women’s tote and a pink gym bag, according to the affidavit, and when police later executed a search warrant at a known residence of Carver on McVey Road, they found the bags containing a blood-stained bra and a blood-stained shirt with a small hole in the chest area.

Later in the hearing Tuesday, as the judge questioned Carver to determine whether he could afford an attorney or not, Carver said he lives on Hulse Street in Sabina, is not married, has two children under the age of 18, and is unemployed.

Judkins found Carver indigent and appointed local attorneys Bill Armintrout and J.D. Wagoner to represent Carver in the tampering case.

Judkins said Judge David McKenna of Hillsboro Municipal Court appointed Armintrout and Wagoner to represent Carver in the murder case.

Judkins set a preliminary hearing in the tampering case for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, which will apparently follow a preliminary hearing in the murder case earlier in the day.

Judkins maintained Carver’s bond at $500,000 and said it would be up for argument at the preliminary hearing.

As previously reported, Carver is accused of killing Camp last week by shooting her in the chest, and investigators say Camp’s body showed signs of repeated physical trauma in the days leading up to her death.

Numerous social media posts indicated Carver and Camp were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Authorities were alerted when Camp was taken by an acquaintance to the Adena Greenfield Medical Center in the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Camp was unresponsive, according to the Greenfield affidavit, and officials said resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Three days later, authorities arrested Carver in Dayton.

According to various sources, Carver has a lengthy criminal record including more than 30 offenses in Highland and Clinton counties, Missouri and Florida.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Carver was on parole through Missouri at the time of the killing.

Carver remains incarcerated at the Highland County Jail.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

James Carver, accused of murdering a 33-year-old Wilmington woman last week, takes an oath Tuesday during court proceedings at the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_f-carver-second-court.jpg James Carver, accused of murdering a 33-year-old Wilmington woman last week, takes an oath Tuesday during court proceedings at the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Carver appears in court for tampering charge