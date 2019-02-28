Certier Road closed March 1

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Highland County maintenance facility will undertake a single-day culvert replacement Friday, March 1, requiring closure of Certier Road.

Crews will close Certier Road at its junction with SR 138, 2.5 miles east of SR 134 at Buford, to replace a deteriorated pipe that is situated under the county road at the routes’ intersection.

Operations will be in effect from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and while Certier Road is closed motorists may detour via Hereford Road and Hess Road.

Although SR 138 will remain open, motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution in the area as crews will be entering and exiting the work zone.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.