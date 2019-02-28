31st T-G Homemakers Show is April 25

The Times-Gazette’s 31st Homemakers Show will be held Thursday, April 25 at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center in Hillsboro.

This year’s presenters will be SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys, Times-Gazette reporter Tim Colliver and his daughter-in-law, Sami Colliver, making a presentation tentatively on homemade apple cobbler, and possibly another act to be named. Local entertainer and longtime radio personality Herb Day will be back by popular demand.

“It’s hard to believe this is our 31st year. It’s kind of like a homecoming. The first one was held at the Hillsboro Church of Christ and it got so big we had to move it,” said Times-Gazette Media Sales Director Sharon Hughes, who organizes the show. “We held it in the Southern State auditorium for many years, and this will be our fourth year at the Patriot Center. That makes us very happy because there’s much more room.”

Around 100 gifts and door prizes will be given away throughout the show, and there will be food to sample.

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Those attending can visit with the 40 or so vendors before the show starts at 6 p.m.

Highland District Hospital will greet everyone with a bag and a gift, and Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will join other volunteers collecting food prior to the start of the show.

Hughes and Leslie Ramsey of WVNU will be the co-hosts.

Tickets are $7 each and can be reserved by calling 937-393-3456 or stopping by the newspaper offices at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro. Vendors wishing to participate with booths or tables can reserve spots by calling 937-393-3456.

As always, the event will support the Highland County Homeless Shelter. Anyone bringing five cans of food will receive one door prize ticket. Homeless shelter officials have said the food donations at the show represent their largest collection of the year.

Hughes said there will be new and exciting additions to this year’s show.

“We’ve grown so much. I look forward to this show every year and I know hundreds of others do, too” Hughes said. “It’s always a great event with lots of good food, great vendors, door prizes, and fun and laughter.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

