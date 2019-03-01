Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tommy L. Lawwill, 27, of Hillsboro, arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Cora R. Purdom, 47, of New Vienn,a arrested for menacing.

Virginia M. Chappius, 27, of Seaman, was cited for speed.

ACCIDENT

Cory Willey, 27, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound in a vehicle on North High Street in the 1400 block. Carol Lehmann, 89, of Hillsboro, was exiting the property of 1440 N. High St. Lehmann failed to see the Willey vehicle and entered the roadway in her vehicle. Lehmann failed to yield to Willey and entered the roadway into Willey’s path. As a result, Lehmann struck Willey. Lehmann was issued a citation for failure to yield when entering the roadway.

Feb. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Katherine J. Page, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

David T. Errignton, 50, of Peebles, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brian C. Ballein Jr., 27, of Sardinia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Albert D. Cox Jr., 46, of Bainbridge, was arrested for theft.

Albert D. Cox, 68, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Mary Y. Cox, 49, of Highland, was arrested for obstructing official business.