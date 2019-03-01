In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello. Welcome to March. Yeah — this means warmer weather, right?

This week I fixed one of the best recipes I have ever made — chicken fajita casserole. I know I say that every week, but seriously, this is so good and it is a recipe you can fix the night before and put in the oven when you get home from work. It’s so easy, and just think of the leftovers for lunch the next day. I am going to put this on a wrap (low carb) with a dollop of sour cream on top.

This just might be one of my favorites. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Ingredients:

10 boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 red pepper seeded and sliced into strips

1 large onion .. I put in 2 large onions because I like onions

8 oz. creamed cheese softened, and then I added another 4 oz. because I wanted it creamy.

8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese (of course, I used 16 oz. — what can I say; I like cheese).

1.5 tablespoons 0f fajita seasoning (I added the whole pack to mine on accident and I am glad I did. If you like the fajita mix, add the whole pack or if you don’t want as much you can add less, or just add a little at a time. It’s you choice.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put chicken in the casserole dish you will be using for this dish. Cover with foil and bake until cooked, about 30 to 40 minutes. Cool for a few minutes and then shred your chicken. I took two forks and shredded it up. Drain any cooking liquid from the casserole dish.

Meanwhile, in a frying pan add a little oil, cook your peppers and onions over medium heat until they are golden and soft. Turn the heat down. I let mine cook while the chicken wass in the oven so it got caramelized.

I just keep giving them a stir every so often so as not to stick.

In a large bowl mix the cream cheese, half the shredded cheddar, and the fajita seasoning. Add the chopped chicken and then add the cooked peppers and onions. Put it back in the casserole dish that you cooked the chicken in. Sprinkle more cheddar cheese on the top (I added extra cheese). You can refrigerate the casserole for a day or two if you want to bake it later, or pop it in the oven on 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes until it is hot and bubbly.

Enjoy!

Send me a message and let me know how you liked this recipe. I would love to hear from you. Better yet, send me one of your favorite recipes.

See you all next week in The kitchen with Sharon.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.

Sharon Hughes https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_KItchen-tease.jpg Sharon Hughes This is what Sharon’s chicken fajita casserole looked like when it came out of the oven. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_In-the-kitchen-pic.jpeg This is what Sharon’s chicken fajita casserole looked like when it came out of the oven. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette