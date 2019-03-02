Chicken theft, missing fingers and turtlenecks

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1937, a front-page headline in the Hillsboro Press-Gazette read, “Man held for chicken theft.” The man was arrested after breaking into a poultry pen in North Union.

A 6-year-old boy was hurt after he fell off a scooter. The child sustained a broken rib that punctured his lung, but he was healing well at the time of the article.

A local chicken reportedly laid three double-yolked, two single-yolked and six soft-shelled walnut-sized eggs, as well as an even 100 tiny, immature eggs, according to a local farmer’s wife.

Two “liquor law violators” were arraigned after raids of their homes in Greenfield turned up gallons of moonshine.

A trial involving the court house janitor, who allegedly stole corn valued at $4 from a local farm, was postponed after he accidentally lopped off two of his fingers with a hatchet while chopping wood in the court house basement.

Kaufman’s advertised work socks for 3 cents per pair, work pants for 87 cents and children’s corduroy overalls for a buck. Work shoes were $1.94 per pair at Boston Store in Hillsboro.

Officials were warning local farmers of an outbreak of undulant fever in hogs.

This week in 1973, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported the Highland County Water Co. had some feeder line problems during the weekend that developed a break in the main line coming into Hillsboro, causing water shortages.

A Leesburg man was injured after he accidentally shot himself in the hand while working on a handgun, and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

Judges in 16 Ohio counties, including Highland, were taking pay cuts because the last census showed each county had lost population.

The Highland County commissioners warned the public that the county dog warden would begin house-to-house canvasses to check for dog licenses. Dogs without licenses would be impounded, the commissioners said.

Wide-lapel sportcoats were $39 at Kaufman’s, and customers could complete the suave look with a turtleneck shirt for $5.97.

Sunday school attendance at Pricetown was 108.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette reported local law enforcement was using a digital firearm simulator for training purposes. A photo showed Hillsboro Police Chief Nick Thompson standing next to Highland County Sheriff Tom Horst, guns at the ready, with a trainer sitting at a nearby table.

Ground beef was 69 cents per pound at Bob & Carl’s, hot dog or hamburger buns were a dollar, and pop was 69 cents per bottle.

The Clinton County sheriff was speculating that one of the Kehoe brothers, involved in a Feb. 15 shootout with police, was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the gunfight.

In sports, the McClain Lady Tigers basketball team was set to make its third straight trip to the Div. II regional tournament after defeating the New Lexington Panthers 55-43.

A new Hillsboro High School cafeteria building was under a roof after some construction during the week, and the building was slated to be complete in June.

Floods were wreaking havoc in Southern Ohio.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported Dustin Carter, a quadruple amputee, won an opening match to enter the championship quarterfinals at the OHSAA Wrestling Championships. Carter received a standing ovation.

Ohio elections officials predicted a 52-percent turnout for the primary the following week. State offices were preparing for a smooth election.

In sports, the McClain Tigers fell to Vinton County 56-55 in a Div. II district championship game.

Fairfield Local Schools held a community forum to discuss a permanent improvement tax levy that school officials said was needed to keep the district above water.

Bill Horne and Joy Brubaker, both professors at Southern State Community College, were running against each other as Democratic candidates for state representative.

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama was campaigning at Fort Worth, Texas.

