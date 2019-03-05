Posted on by

Fawley sworn in for 8th term as county auditor

Surrounded by family and friends, Bill Fawley took the oath of office for an eighth term as Highland County auditor at a ceremony late Tuesday afternoon. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Highland County Administration Building, one floor below the office the 72-year-old Lynchburg native has served in since being first elected in 1990. Administering the oath of office was Highland County Clerk of Courts Dwight “Ike” Hodson, a longtime Fawley friend. Fawley recently announced his retirement, but said he intends to continue serving in the office he was re-elected to last November. Pictured, from left, are Bill’s son Will Fawley holding his son Dax, Bill Fawley, his wife Dianne holding a family Bible, and Hodson.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

