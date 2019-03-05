Fawley sworn in for 8th term as county auditor

Surrounded by family and friends, Bill Fawley took the oath of office for an eighth term as Highland County auditor at a ceremony late Tuesday afternoon. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Highland County Administration Building, one floor below the office the 72-year-old Lynchburg native has served in since being first elected in 1990. Administering the oath of office was Highland County Clerk of Courts Dwight “Ike” Hodson, a longtime Fawley friend. Fawley recently announced his retirement, but said he intends to continue serving in the office he was re-elected to last November. Pictured, from left, are Bill’s son Will Fawley holding his son Dax, Bill Fawley, his wife Dianne holding a family Bible, and Hodson.

