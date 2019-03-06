March proclaimed Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

The Highland County commissioners issued a proclamation declaring March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month during their Wednesday meeting. Representatives and students from Hills & Dales Training Center and High-Co, Lynchburg-Clay Local, Hillsboro City and Fairfield Local schools were present to accept the proclamation. Shown front row, from left, are commissioner Terry Britton, Chris Hawk, Savannah Corrigan, Casey Stone, Jean Ann Jones, Caleb J. Haslip, Teegan McCourt and Jaylen Daulton. In the back row, from left, are Ben Miller, Jaden Ames, D.J. Green, Mendy Hamilton, commissioner Gary L. Abernathy, Ciara Garman, Rosey Bates, commissioner Jeff Duncan, Nathan Boatman and Mandi Jones.

The Highland County commissioners issued a proclamation declaring March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month during their Wednesday meeting. Representatives and students from Hills & Dales Training Center and High-Co, Lynchburg-Clay Local, Hillsboro City and Fairfield Local schools were present to accept the proclamation. Shown front row, from left, are commissioner Terry Britton, Chris Hawk, Savannah Corrigan, Casey Stone, Jean Ann Jones, Caleb J. Haslip, Teegan McCourt and Jaylen Daulton. In the back row, from left, are Ben Miller, Jaden Ames, D.J. Green, Mendy Hamilton, commissioner Gary L. Abernathy, Ciara Garman, Rosey Bates, commissioner Jeff Duncan, Nathan Boatman and Mandi Jones.