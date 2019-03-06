HCHS offering 2nd Gist Settlement program

Continuing the Highland County Historical Society’s celebration of Black History Month, one program has been extended into March; that being the society’s second program concerning the history of the Gist Settlement.

The presenter, Peggy Mills Warner, is a graduate of the College-Conservatory of Music of the University of Cincinnati and earned her master’s degree in elementary education from the same university. Warner taught public school music education for more than 39 years and is still actively teaching private piano lessons as well as vocal coaching.

Warner has self-published a brochure “Ohio to Virginia” and written a family book, “Well Digger’s Legacy,” inspired by her grandfather and her mother. For almost 20 years Warner and her sister have been researching the heritage that her grandfather always talked about, in honor of their mother’s request. Warner is a trustee of Brown County Genealogical Society and has spent time researching the Gist Settlements for about 20 years. She hopes to have as many more years to continue her work.

Warner’s program will be concerning her family roots. Many of her ancestors lived in one or both of the two Gist Settlements in Brown County. She will answer questions that anyone has about how the two settlements came about and what has happened to them, as well as how they are trying to keep the story alive today.

“Believing as I do that everyone should know about his or her family history, I will be encouraging people to begin to collect and organize their own family histories to the benefit of those who come after them. African History is difficult to study and collect. I encourage everyone to make every effort to do so because someday someone will ask you about your family members and you want to be ready to answer their questions,” Warner said.

This HCHS program, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Highland House, is presented at no charge and is open to the public.

Submitted by Vicki Knauff, director, Highland House Museum, Highland County Historical Society.