Throwback Thursday: What can you tell us?

This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, appears to depict a band, possibly at a Highland County school. There are no identifying markings on the photo. Do you know what’s going on in this photo? Where it might have been taken? When it might have been taken? Who is pictured? We’re interested. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette.

