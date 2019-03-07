HCCAO holding March for Meals celebration

March for Meals is a monthlong, commmunity by community celebration of Meals on Wheels and the vulnerable seniors who rely on the vital service to remain independent at home. In celebration of the 17th annual March of Meals, the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. has planned a weeklong celebration from March 18-22.

The week will include specials guests from the community volunteering their time to help prepare, package, deliver and serve meals. Local businesses have donated gift baskets, gift cards and supplies to support the program.

The annual March of Meal commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, Meals of Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for this annual awareness campaign. It is a celebration of this successful public-private partnership and a time to garner the support necessary to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.

Special guests including Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin will be there on Wednesday, March 20, plus a host of businesses will volunteer their time throughout the week. Participants in celebrating this the program include: NCB Bank, Highland County YMCA, Greenfield Adena Medical Center, Samaritan Outreach Services, First State Bank and W & W Cleaners.

The week will include coordinated activities for the seniors at the Meals on Wheels congregate center located at 1230 Greenhills Dr., Greenfield. Silver Sneakers will present an exercise class taught by YMCA staff. Learn to plant a herb garden with supplies donated by Family Farm & Home. The Greenfield and Highland County historical societies will be bringing artifacts and photos and giving a brief presentation. Paul Mitchell Salon has volunteered to give manicures and haircuts. Edgewood Manor, Care Tenders and Hearth and Care will be catering meals for the seniors. Mark Current and James Evans, both HCCAO employees, will provide a vocal performance. There will be many other activities with prizes to be given away.

Community Action would like to thank all the supporters who donated gifts to be used a prizes. They include: Rick’s Hometown Appliances, LaRosa’s, Janie’s Closet, Shabby Moose, Community Markets (Greenfield and Hillsboro), TSC, Bob Evans, TechneTitle Co., Candle-Lite, Family Farm & Home, Paul Mitchell Salon, YMCA, Robbins Village Florist, Ivy & Twigs, Katrina Florist and WVNU.

There is still time of anyone would like to volunteer to prepare, package, deliver or serve meals at the Greenfield location. If you are unable to volunteer, donations of gift baskets, gift cards or a monetary donation can be made.

If you would like more information or would like to donate, contact Irene Davis at HCCAO at 937-393-3458 ext. 114 or email idavis@hccao.org.

Submitted by Irene Davis, executive assistant, HCCAO.