Marijuana, mushrooms net 4 years for Lynchburg man

A Lynchburg couple apparently involved in a drug cultivation operation were sentenced Wednesday and Thursday, a man to four years in prison and a woman to three years of probation.

Three guns, large amounts of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms found at a Lynchburg home netted Nicholas Wright, 31, four years in prison after he pled guilty last month to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

Wright was sentenced Wednesday, while Alisa Wright, 39, was placed on three years of community control sanctions Thursday after she pled guilty in February to illegal cultivation of marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile.

As previously reported, both defendants entered their pleas via bills of information, which means they agreed to their charges after negotiation between the prosecution and the defense, according to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins.

According to court documents, Nicholas Wright possessed bulk amounts of mushrooms containing psilocybin, a hallucinogenic chemical, and between two and 11 pounds of marijuana.

Collins said Alisa Wright was charged with cultivating marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile because the couple’s child was present while the pot was being grown.

Both defendants’ bills of information include a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

The forfeiture specification lists three handguns, $1,600 in cash, and a laundry list of equipment often associated with marijuana cultivation.

Collins said Nicholas Wright has a criminal record.

According to online court records, Alisa Wright was represented by Charles Wharton Slicer Jr. and Nicholas Wright was represented by Leo Patrick Mulligan. Both are Dayton attorneys.

In other sentencing hearings Wednesday, Kainan Binegar, 19, Greenfield, was sentenced to two years in prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Binegar was driving a white Cadillac in Greenfield when a Greenfield police officer standing in an alley ordered him to stop. According to the affidavit, Binegar gunned the car down the alley and almost ran the officer over. He was later apprehended.

Ryan Matthew Henderson, 18, Greenfield, was also sentenced to two years in prison for the same charge in a separate incident, in which Henderson led authorities on a pursuit in the Rocky Fork Lake area reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

According to a bill of particulars filed in the case, Henderson was driving in the Rocky Fork Lake area when a sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle was reported stolen. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and Henderson took off, eventually crashing on U.S. Route 50 near Upp Road, according to the bill.

The following were also sentenced Wednesday:

• Steven L. Haddox, 42, Chillicothe, nine months prison, possession of cocaine.

• Christopher E. Holt, 31, Greenfield, six months prison, receiving stolen property.

