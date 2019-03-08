1 injured in SR 73/Roundhead Road wreck

One person was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a two-car wreck on SR 73 at Roundhead Road, officials said.

Little information was available at the scene, and the investigating state trooper was not available later in the day.

A southbound late-model Chevrolet truck at the scene had damage to its front end, and a southbound Nissan minivan that came to rest in the ditch on the right side of the road had rear-end damage.

Sgt. Bob Burd of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post said one person was taken to Highland District Hospital by ambulance.

Burd said it was unlikely that the person was badly hurt.

“Usually, if they go straight to Highland District, they’re going to be treated and released,” the sergeant said.

The accident had the state route shut down in both directions for some time late Friday morning as first responders worked to clean up the scene and maintain traffic control.

The accident was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to scanner traffic at the time.

The intersection is located roughly six miles north of Hillsboro on SR 73.

The Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

No further information was available Friday.

Shown are two vehicles involved in an accident Friday morning on SR 73 roughly six miles north of Hillsboro. One person was transported to the hospital, officials said. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_f-73-roundhead-wreck.jpg Shown are two vehicles involved in an accident Friday morning on SR 73 roughly six miles north of Hillsboro. One person was transported to the hospital, officials said. David Wright | The Times-Gazette