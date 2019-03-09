Cheap horses, tooth powder and burglars

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1888, the Hillsboro Gazette reported burglars broke into Robert McCammon and Mr. Mackerley’s jewelry shops in Greenfield, smashing the glass and causing a “great noise.”

The front page of the paper was filled mostly with social news from the communities of New Vienna, New Lexington, Pricetown, Samantha and Marshall.

Two men engaged in a “lively little scrapping match” at Dave Young’s barber shop but parted ways before doing each other much harm.

The Cincinnati, Washington & Baltimore Railroad advertised routes to Philadelphia via Washington and Baltimore with direct connections for all points.

Dr. Pierce’s Golden Medical Discovery was advertised as a cure for “all humors, from a common Blotch, or Eruption, to the worst Scrofula.”

Smith, Burns & Co. in the Merchants’ National Bank building near the depot advertised coal from Jackson and Hocking.

The inside pages of the paper were filled with a series of articles on the history of Highland County.

An “immense crowd” gathered at a stock sale in town and about 40 horses sold for between $50 and $190.

This week in 1943, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported Highland County was one of five counties in Ohio where there were no traffic-related deaths the prior year on state roads outside municipalities.

The paper reported there would be a slight reduction in the next sugar ration, entitling each person to five pounds for the 11-week period beginning March 16.

Seventeen-year-old youths could still make applications for service in the U.S. Navy, according to the Navy recruiting office in Chillicothe.

Sales tax receipts in Highland County soared to an all-time high – $3,029 for the week ending Feb. 13, compared to $1,257 in the same period the year prior.

Port’s Walgreen Agency Drug Store at 117 W. Main St. advertised Aspirin tablets for 49 cents, Walko tablets for 93 cents, Pepsodent antiseptic for 59 cents and Listerine tooth powder for 33 cents.

An advertisement for the Coca Cola Bottling Works Company in Hillsboro touted ice-cold bottles of Coke for 5 cents.

This week in 1976, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette quoted school officials saying there was “positively no foundation for the rumor that the Highland County Board of Education is going to consolidate Bright Local School District with Lynchburg-Clay.”

Curtis Washington Thompson of East Monroe celebrated his 100th birthday at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

Seeger’s Country Market in Hillsboro advertised fryer chickens for 69 cents per pound, chuck steak for $1.09 per pound, bulk bacon for $1.69 per pound, lettuce for 35 cents per head and potatoes for $1.09 per 10-pound bag.

The Press-Gazette, a consolidation of the bi-weekly Press Gazette and weekly News-Herald, was published every afternoon except Saturday and Sunday by the Hillsboro Publishing Company, 209 S. High St. By city carrier, the paper was 50 cents per week; by rural motor carrier, 60 cents per week; by single newsstand copy, 5 cents; and by mail in Highland County, $20 per year.

The Fairfield Lions were set to meet the West Union Dragons in the lower bracket semifinal of the Hillsboro Class A sectional basketball tournament. The lions boasted a 20-1 record and had 16 straight wins.

This week last year, The Times-Gazette reported a Bainbridge man was injured when his vehicle wrecked in downtown Greenfield, eventually coming to rest on its top.

A body found in a New Market field was identified as a man with a lengthy criminal history as an investigation continued.

County officials were in communication with federal authorities about an embattled $844,000 economic development grant for the Rocky Fork Lake area.

The Highland County Society for Children and Adults was gearing up for its 46th annual Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon.

Authorities doused a field fire caused by a burning couch and trash near Hoagland on U.S. Route 50.

Leesburg police were continuing to investigate a February shooting that left a man injured in the village.

A man who police said stole cigarettes from Walmart was found competent to stand trial.

