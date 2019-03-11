Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Travis L. Jones, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dawn Young, 35, of Cleves, was arrested for theft.

Nathan L. Fowler, 22, of Xenia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brady T. Yaden, 22, of Wilmington, was arrested for three outstanding charges.

INCIDENT

At 9:27 p.m., the police department responded to a residence in the 500 block of North West Street for a report of a male kicking in a door and making threats to harm a household member. After further investigation, Michael R. Flannery, 40, of Hillsboro, was charged with aggravated menacing and criminal damaging and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

March 9

INCIDENT

At 9:29 p.m., the police department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Muntz Street for a report of an assault that occurred in the 700 block of North High Street. After further investigation, Zechariah B. Roberds, 18, of Hillsboro was charged with assault and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.