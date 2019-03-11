3-car wreck shuts down North High Street

A three-vehicle accident early Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and had the road shut down for about a half hour. Sgt. Aaron Reynolds of the Hillsboro Police Department said a northbound sedan driven by Meghan Thurman of Hillsboro in the 1400 block of North High Street failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck a northbound pickup truck, which in turn struck a northbound minivan. Reynolds said a male from the pickup truck was taken to Highland District Hospital for evaluation and others were treated at the scene. Reynolds said Thurman was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. The accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. and authorities cleared the scene at 1:20 p.m., Reynolds said.

