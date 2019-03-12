Mother Nature offers a taste of spring

With the official start of spring just a few days away (the spring equinox is at 5:58 p.m. March 20 this year, according to The Old Farmers Almanac) some local youngsters took advantage of warmer weather Tuesday after school hours to enjoy some time on the Hillsboro Elementary Playground. Pictured, from left, are Alex Bennett, Logan Holland, Jack Cornele, Kainen Allen, Andy Bennett, Laney Holland, Luke Holland and Landon Holland (below on the slide). The National Weather Service was forecasting a high of 63 for Wednesday with a high of 69 on Thursday, although the NWS was predicting possible storms after 2 p.m. Thursday and breezy weather with winds of 15-22 mph and gusts as high as 41 mph.

