March 10-16 proclaimed Highland County 4-H Week

Highland County commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton began their Wednesday morning session by proclaiming the week of March 10-16 as Highland County 4-H Week to honor the goals and accomplishments of the youth development and mentoring organization. Shown, from left, are Abernathy, new part-time 4-H educator Danielle Combs, Duncan, Trinity Edenfield of Hillsboro, Sydney Hamilton of the Pricetown area, Cole Newsome of Hillsboro, 4-H Educator and Area Leader Kathy Bruynis, clerk Mary Remsing and Britton.

