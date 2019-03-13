Leesburg man involved in fatal crash

A Leesburg man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Brown County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 1:30 p.m., Galen Yoder, 21, Leesburg, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north on New Hope Whiteoak Station Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Tri County Highway. Yoder’s truck continued into the path of a Ford Focus driven by Virginia Frederick, 51, who was driving east on Tri County Highway and struck the truck.

A passenger in the front passenger seat of Frederick’s vehicle, Erica Alcorn, 36, of Mount Orab, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the state patrol.

Frederick was transported by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center with what the state patrol said were life-threatening injuries.

Yoder was transported by ground ambulance to Mount Orab Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.

The state patrol said alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation and no citations had been issued as of Wednesday afternoon, the state patrol said.

State patrol says pickup truck failed to stop at intersection