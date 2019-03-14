Female arrested at HDH after alleged assault

A Hillsboro woman is facing two assault charges after she was located at Highland District Hospital on Wednesday reporting that she was the one who had been assaulted, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said it received a call from a 51-year-old Hillsboro male stating that he and a 35-year-old Hillsboro female had been assaulted in the Cashland parking lot by Arron Wright, a 35-year-old Hillsboro female.

The male that reported the incident said he drove himself and the alleged female victim to Highland District Hospital, and that Wright followed them there. Wright left before police officers arrived on the scene, the police department said.

The alleged female victim had multiple cuts on her face due to being struck by Wright, and the alleged male victim had no visible injuries, but reported he had been struck several times by Wright, the police department said.

A spokesperson for the police department said the female victim was not sure whether she had been cut by Wright’s fingernails or her cell phone.

Wright could not be located at her place of residence that evening, according to the spokesperson, but was located the next day at Highland District Hospital when she went there and reported that she had been assaulted.

Wright was arrested at the hospital on two first-degree misdemeanor counts of assault and was transported to the Highland County Jail.

The police department said Wright has two pending assault charges involving the same two alleged victims from February. The spokesperson said that incident is being investigated by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright was arraigned Wednesday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court. A pretrial in the most recent case was set for 10 a.m. on March 21. Wright’s bond was set at $2,000, she was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims, and she was ordered to observe a curfew unless she is at work.

Online court records show that Wright also has a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. on March 21 in Hillsboro Municipal Court from February charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Police say suspect facing similar charges from February incident