North High Street in Hillsboro 110 years ago

One hundred and ten years ago, as part of the Hillsboro Expo, this picture was captured in the 100 block of North High Street in Hillsboro.

This picture was taken from a postcard submitted to The Times-Gazette by Billy Ray Simmons of Rainsboro, showing what the postcard dubbed as the “Pumpkin Palace” in 1909.

Recently, The Times-Gazette initiated a new feature called “Throwback Thursday.” It runs in the newspaper each Thursday and shows old photos provided by the Highland County Historical Society that the society could not identify. Simmons was able to identify the first “Throwback Thursday” photo since his great-grandfather, John Milton Simmons, was shown in the foreground wearing a dark suit, and his great-grandfather’s brother, Orley Simmons, was shown standing on the beginnings of a railroad bridge in the background.

Now, Simmons is wondering if anyone can help him identify this photo.

Inside today’s paper you will find a photo taken Thursday by Times-Gazette reporter Tim Colliver of the same area the “Pumpkin Palace” was located in 110 years ago. You will notice that some of the buildings in the background remain much the same, but some others are not, particularly a building where Merchants National Bank now stands.

If you know anything about Simmons’ old photo, give us a call at 937-393-3456 and we’ll share the information with our readers.

Partially obscured by the tower of pumpkins in the 1909 photo are the buildings where Rome Jewelers, Adam King-Attorney at Law and the Van Zant Law Offices are now located. At some point in Hillsboro's past, the tall building behind the pumpkin palace was razed and in its place stands the present, shorter Merchants National Bank building. Other buildings in the photo are now home to Lincoln Investments and Blossoms n' Buds.