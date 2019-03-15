Hello! It’s beginning to look and feel like spring. I am so ready. Soon it will be time to go to the woods and look for mushrooms. I love to go mushroom hunting.

In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Penny Barlett. I appreciate Penny sharing her recipe with us. Penny and her husband Jeff spend most of their spare time on beautiful Rocky Fork Lake cruising around on their pontoon boat. I know how much you will be relaxing on your boat, but please keep all of your wonderful recipes coming because I enjoy them and I know all of our readers will, too.

This week Penny will be sharing her Ranch Chicken Bake. Enjoy.

Thank you Penny for sharing this wonderful recipe.

Please send your favorite recipe and I will share it in The Kitchen With Sharon. Email them to shughes@timesgazette.com or drop it off at the newspaper office at 108 Gov. Trimble Place

Ranch Chicken Bake

3 small chicken breasts (cooked)

1/2 package Ranch seasoning

4 oz. softenend cream cheese

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 cups broccoli (small bag)

2/3 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup crumbled bacon

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees

Top with additional back and cheddar. Add chives and top with sour cream (opitional).

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.