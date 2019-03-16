OSP investigating fatal 3-vehicle crash on SR 73

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash Friday in Highland County involving three vehicles. The crash happened at 10:05 p.m. on SR 73 near mile post 15 in Washington Township, Highland County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Dodge 3500 pickup truck, operated by a 22-year-old Chase S. Williamson, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on SR 73 when it drove left of center, striking a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala operated by 65-year-old Debra L. Peyton, of Peebles. A 2014 BMW X5 operated by a 27-year-old Cody A. Chapman, of Cincinnati, was also traveling northbound on SR 73 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a culvert and going airborne into a tree line, the state patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the BMW X5 was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office. One occupant of the BMW X5 was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported, according to the state patrol.

SR 73 was closed during the initial investigation and has since reopened.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_OSP-patch.jpg