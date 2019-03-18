Cops seek suspect in armed robbery at Allensburg First Stop

Authorities are seeking a male suspect in an armed robbery at the Allensburg First Stop that occurred Sunday night.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told The Times-Gazette that the suspect, who cops say used a pistol to rob the gas station on U.S. Route 50 near Lynchburg around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, is considered armed and dangerous.

Barrera said in a press release Monday that the suspect was clad in a red hoodie and red bandanna at the time of the robbery. The sheriff said there was no further description of the suspect.

According to the press release, authorities received a report of the robbery at 8:37 p.m., and an initial investigation found that the suspect entered the store with a handgun and took cash while holding the clerk at gunpoint.

Barrera did not disclose the amount of cash taken.

The sheriff said investigators have reviewed security footage of the incident and are looking for leads.

“At this time, we don’t have a whole lot else to go on,” he said. “We’re asking for the community’s help and any information.”

Those with info are urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421, or, for anonymous tips, call or text TIP411.

The Allensburg First Stop is located on U.S. Route 50 near SR 135 in Western Highland County.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

Shown is the First Stop gas station at Allensburg on U.S. Route 50 near Lynchburg. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_f-allensburg-1st-stop.jpg Shown is the First Stop gas station at Allensburg on U.S. Route 50 near Lynchburg. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Sheriff: Thief, clad in hoodie and bandanna, took cash at gunpoint