Council president sought

The Highland County Republican Party is looking for candidates to fill fomer Hillsboro City Council President Lee Koogler’s position.

Koogler, who had served as council president since 2010, resigned from the position at a March 11 city council meeting, citing health concerns and family considerations.

The Republican Party has until 45 days after Koogler resigned to appoint a replacement, according to the Highland County Board of Elections.

Then, both the Republican and Democratic parties could appoint someone to run in the November General Election to fill the remainder of Koogler’s term. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

Paulette Donley, executive chair of the Highland County Republican Party, said the party will accept applications for the council president position until March 30.

“We will meet in a short period of time after that to make a determination to fill the seat until the November election, and hopefully to find a candidate for the balance of the term,” Donley said Tuesday.

The Republican Party’s first order of business, Donley said, is to find someone to fill the position for the immediate short term.

Resumes for the position can be sent to: Highland County Republican Party, P.O. Box 616, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. The candidate seeking the appointment must be a registered Republican and a Hillsboro resident.

“If ever anyone wanted to be involved in city politics, and they live in the City of Hillsboro and are a registered Republican, we’d appreciate hearing from them,” Donley said. “We need more people to step up and serve the community they live in.”

In a letter from Koogler read aloud by council President Pro Tempore Justin Harsha at the outset of council’s March 11 meeting, Koogler said he had decided it was time to pay closer attention to himself and his family, and that his resignation was effective immediately.

Koogler had served on city council since 2006 before running for the council president position.

Council voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

Harsha thanked Koogler for his service to the city.

Republican Party accepting applications until March 30