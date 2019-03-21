Throwback Thursday: Spectacled man

This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, depicts an unidentified man with round spectacles and a porkpie hat. Do you know who he is? Where the photo might have been taken? When it might have been taken? We’re interested. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette.
