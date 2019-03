The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 1:02 a.m., Corey Erbe, 19, of Mt. Orab, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 8:21 a.m., Cynthia Rollins, 50, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

At 1:27 p.m., Timothy Curlonis, 50, of Bainbridge, was cited for improper starting.

At 5:07 p.m., Jerry Dunseith, 50, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

March 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniel Hart, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant filed by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Joshua Mullins, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.