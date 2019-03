Hello. I am so excited about all the great recipes I am getting for In The Kitchen with Sharon. This week I am going to share the chili recipes that were the first place winners in the 15th annual Chili Challenge held Feb. 27 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center.

The senior center prepared both recipes for the annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction held this week at the Pondo Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Over the previous 14 years, the Chili Challenge and the Chili Dinner and Dessert Auction that follow it have raised just short of $30,000 for the Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults that will be held Wednesday, March 27 in Hillsboro and Greenfield.

Sandy Coates, a employee at the senior center, prepared the winning mild entry, and Jacquie Barrera, the wife of Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, was the winner in hot category.

Both have graciously agreed to share their recipes:

MILD CHILI

1 lb. mild sausage

1 lb. hamburger

2 cans Bushes dark kidney beans, 16 oz.

1 can Brooks mild chili beans, 15.5 oz.

1 can Hunts diced tomatoes with roasted garlic, 14.5 oz.

2 1/2 cups thick and chunky salsa (mild)

1 package Chili-o seasoning mix

4 cups tomato juice

Salt to taste

For all of you that love chili, you need to try this great recipe. Thank you so much, Sandy, for sharing your recipe.

HOT CHILI

For those of you that like hot chili, this recipe is for you.

2 lbs. ground beef

1 lb. Bob Evans hot sausage

1 medium habanero pepper

1/2 green pepper

2 packs McCormick hot spice

1 big bottle V-8 hot

1/2 can tomato juice

1 can black beans

1 can kidney beans

1 small can tomato paste

2 medium cans Hunts diced tomatoes

1 1/2 onions chopped

Chili powder

Brown meat, add seasoning with McCormack season packs, put in a large pan and add the rest of ingredients.

