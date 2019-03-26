Deadline for council president resumes extended

The Highland County Republican Party has extended the date for submission of resumes for the the Hillsboro City Council president position recently vacated by longtime president Lee Koogler.

The deadline to submit an resume is now Wednesday, April 10.

Any interested city resident that is a registered Republican may apply for the unexpired term. The appointment would be for the balance of 2019, and require the appointee to seek election in November’s general election.

The appointment will be made in late April by the city’s Republican Central Committee members.

Questions should be directed to Paulette Donley at 937-393-2770. Resumes should be sent to the Highland County Republican Party, P.O. Box 616, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Koogler, who had served as council president since 2010, resigned from the position at a March 11 city council meeting, citing health concerns and family considerations.

The Republican Party has until 45 days after Koogler resigned to appoint a replacement, according to the Highland County Board of Elections.

Then, both the Republican and Democratic parties could appoint someone to run in the November General Election to fill the balance of Koogler’s term. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2021.