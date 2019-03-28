Hillsboro police chief placed on paid admin leave

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to city officials, and Systems Administrator Eric Daniels has been tapped as interim chief.

Hillsboro Law Director Fred Beery on Thursday confirmed that Goudy is on paid administrative leave, but said he did not know any further details.

“I don’t know anything about the matter, why he would be off or anything like that,” Beery said. “I just know I have to tell the judge who’s boss.”

Beery said Daniels, a longtime police officer currently acting as the city’s systems administrator, will act as chief in the interim.

“He handles all of our computer work,” Beery said, adding that Daniels is “certainly capable” of serving as the chief.

Beery said he does not know how long Goudy will be on leave and directed further inquiries to Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie, who declined to comment.

Mayor Drew Hastings said via text message that Goudy was placed on administrative leave “a couple days ago,” but declined to comment further late Thursday morning.

Goudy could not be reached for comment.

Details scarce; Eric Daniels tapped as interim lead