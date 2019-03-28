Posted on by

37th Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon scenes


Locals gather at the 37th annual Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon benefiting the Highland County Society for Children and Adults Wednesday night at Merchants Bank in Hillsboro.

Photos by David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Members of the Blankenship family are interviewed Wednesday at the outset of the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon.


Local Judge and Rotarian Rocky Coss gives the rundown on auction items benefiting the Highland County Society for Children and Adults at Wednesday's radio-telethon.


Students and members of Hillsboro City Schools clubs are interviewed at the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon on Wednesday.


Attendees at the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon late Wednesday write checks to the Highland County Society for Children and Adults.


Representatives of local businesses and groups and other individuals participate in the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon on Wednesday.


The Red Hatters, a local civic group, participate in the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon Wednesday evening.


