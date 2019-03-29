Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 2:07 p.m., Brandon Fuller, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and endangering children.

March 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 7:35 a.m., Jason Louiso, 40, of Sabina, was cited for driving under suspension.

At 6:27 p.m., Christopher Burns, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 11:30 p.m., Rebekah Brown, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

March 26

ACCIDENT

At 10:31 p.m., the police department responded to a two-car crash in the center of town. John Brockhoeft, 20, of Peebles, stopped at a red light with his vehicle facing southbound on High Street. Mary Cornett, 61, of Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on High Street, driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade. Cornett failed to stop in time for the traffic ahead of her and struck the rear of Brockhoeft’s 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, causing moderate damage. No injuries were reported. Cornett was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

March 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sarah Stiles, 25, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.