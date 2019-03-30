Temperance, food rations and horses crashes

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week 1882, the Hillsborough Gazette reported a Murphy temperance meeting at City Hall was “well attended and well improved.”

Wilmington suffered some damage from a recent flood.

“Down they go!” was the catchphrase on an advertisement for low prices on fly nets, dusters, harnesses and whips at Maddox Bros. on South High Street.

Wm. H. Loyd & Co.’s grocery was “the cheapest place in Hillsboro to buy groceries,” according to another ad.

Local schools were on spring break.

In local briefs: “Jack Price misses the green peas and strawberries, as well as the balmy breezes, he enjoyed in the sunny south … The echoes of the Opera Festival have hardly died away, yet our musical people are looking forward with impatience to the May Music Festival at Cincinnati.”

The paper endorsed Frank Leber’s tonsorial parlors as “the finest in Southern Ohio.”

This week in 1943, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported a mother and her infant daughter burned to death when flames destroyed their four-room house near Greenfield. The fire was caused by a kerosene explosion.

In weather: “Highland County farmers looked skyward Friday morning and wondered whether or not the weatherman might not be working for the Axis nations.” There was a heavy rain.

An “aged Buford resident” fell in her back yard and hurt her back.

From the rationing timetable: “SUGAR: Stamp 12 – Good for five pounds through May 31 … COFFEE: Stamp 26 – Good for one pound through April 25 … GASOLINE: A-Coupon 5 – Good for four gallons through May 21 … SHOES: Stamp 17 – Good for one pair of shoes through June 14.”

Granville Barrere was the editor and publisher of the News-Herald.

In opinions: “We are duly thankful that at least by the calendar Winter is over and Spring is here.”

The Fayette, “A Theatre of Distinction,” in Washington C.H., advertised showings of “Tarzan Triumphs.” The theater also advertised war stamp and bond sales.

This week in 1956, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported Rocky Fork Lake was preparing for its spring and summer season. Picnic tables and stoves were placed at various sites and others were ready for distribution, and some stone was being laid at the north beach parking lot.

Kirby S. Raines, 76, of 235 E. Lilly Ave., a circus musician and minstrel, died on a Saturday.

The Highland County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee financially “adopted” a young Korean orphan through the Foster Parents’ Plan for War Children Inc. in New York City.

A man found guilty of driving intoxicated and without a license was sentenced to six months in a Cincinnati workhouse.

Kaufman’s advertised socks starting at 39 cents, boys’ suits from $4.98 and neckties for $1.

In classifieds: “WANTED – Experienced waitress, apply in person. Chatterbox Restaurant.”

Chakeres Colony Theatre advertised showings of Walt Disney’s “The Littlest Outlaw.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported the City of Hillsboro had junked plans to condemn the Standard Oil of Ohio property on West Main Street for a parking lot and instead was considering leasing land for parking at an estimated cost of about $4,200 per year.

A horse was hit by a truck after the animal ran from Woodland Drive onto U.S. Route 50. The impact caused minor damage to the pickup and the horse was not seriously hurt.

One brief at the bottom of the front page read, “Life’s hardest task: living each day by the Golden Rule.”

Sunday school attendance in Mowrystown was 96. There were 134 present at Sunday services in Hollowtown.

Subscription prices were $3 for a year, $3.50 for a year outside Ohio, $1.50 for six months and $1.75 for six months outside of Ohio. Obituaries were seven and a half cents per printed line.

The village of Sabina set ambulance service rates at $15 for trips to Wilmington and Washington C.H., $20 to Dayton, $25 to Columbus and $30 to Cincinnati.

A look back at news items through the years