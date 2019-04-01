Imagine Hillsboro preparing for public open house

The City of Hillsboro is once again calling on the community to participate in Imagine Hillsboro, a comprehensive plan, by attending one of two public workshop sessions to be held on April 15 at the Times Gazette Community Room.

The identical open house sessions will from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

They will include poster presentations and input opportunities for citizens to review and comment at their own pace. There will be no formal scheduled presentations during the two-hour events. Citizens will be reviewing the planning framework, which serves as the visual outline for target geographic recommendations and guidelines. This will allow the community to create different recommendations for specific areas within Hillsboro, city officials said in a news release.

Citizens can also still provide their feedback on the draft vision, goals and objectives (Citizen Survey Part 2) which will serve as guidance in the creation of plan recommendations for Hillsboro. The draft vision and goals have been framed in accordance with information collected to date and input provided by the community. Statements were created based on the issues and opportunities shared by the community in the vision and values survey, and discussions with the steering committee in November 2018 and January 2019, the news release said.

The survey can be found at www.hillsboroohio.net.

“The ultimate objective of this process is to identify what the city wants to be, the tactics that will be needed to achieve the goals, and how the community can take action to realize the vision. The city is looking to the community to be active in the planning process to ensure the plan reflects the community’s vision,” according to the news release.

Imagine Hillsboro is a yearlong process led by a steering committee of appointed community members. The steering committee is relying heavily on citizen input and review to shape the content of the plan’s recommendations. The process aims to create a vision and recommendations for the future of Hillsboro that reflect the values and goals of the community and provides guidance to address the city’s challenges and opportunities, the news release said.

Questions can be submitted via the forms on the website. All questions may not be answered in writing, but participants should see their input reflected in the next set of information published online.

If you have any questions regarding the planning process or would like to find out more on how you can participate, visit the city’s website at www.hillsboroohio.net or contact the city offices at 937-393-5219.