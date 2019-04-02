Greenfield man gets 20 years for rape

Matthew Lee Greene will spend the next 20 years in prison for raping his stepdaughter.

A Highland County jury found Greene guilty of two counts of first-degree felony rape on Tuesday, the jury’s second day of deliberation.

The jury, which was deadlocked Monday evening, adjourned for the night and returned to deliberation Tuesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. It presented its verdict shortly after 10 a.m.

Greene was sentenced on the spot to 20 years in prison, according to court officials.

Greene, 36, of Greenfield, hung his head for much of his trial Monday as the prosecution sought to prove that he raped his stepdaughter on different occasions when she was between the ages of 14 and 18.

In the end, the evidence was enough to convince the jury of his guilt, though it took the board more than five hours of deliberation between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The victim, who is now 18, testified that Greene was abusive throughout her childhood and teen years, and she described the sexual encounters in detail.

The Times-Gazette typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.

In an audio recording of a law enforcement interview with Greene, the jury heard Greene admit that he had sex with the victim but deny that he forced himself on her, saying that the acts were consensual.

The defense kept with Greene’s force argument, adding that there was no physical evidence of a crime and no eyewitnesses.

Greene and his lawyer also said the sheriff’s detective who investigated Greene coerced him into a confession.

MORE TO COME…

Greene https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_f-matthew-lee-greene.jpg Greene

Jury finds Greene guilty of raping stepdaughter