27th SATH Celebrity Golf Classic

In its prior 26 years it has raised more than $250,000, and a long list of former professional athletes and other dignitaries have agreed to tee it up again when the 27th annual SATH Celebrity Golf Classic is held Monday, April 29 at the Snow Hill Country Club.

In addition to the golf, at the end of the outing there will be an auction of sports memorabilia, and the public is invited to come and bid on items and visit with the celebrities.

“We usually have a lot of great sports memorabilia items from Ohio State, the Bengals, the Reds and others, and a lot of them are autographed,” said Linda Allen, executive director of SATH (Supplemental Assistant to the Handicapped). “A lot of the celebrities bring auction stuff, too, and the public is welcome to come get autographs and bid on the items.”

The tournament will consist of up to 30 foursomes with one celebrity on each team. The cost is $200 per player or $800 per team. Individual and team sponsors are welcome.

The first 30 teams or 120 players to submit the entry fee to SATH will play in the tournament. Each team will draw for its “celebrity player” at 9 a.m. the morning of the tournament.

Hole sponsors are $100 each and the sponsor is given the sign autographed by each celebrity after the event.

In addition to playing golf with a celebrity, each participant receives basically three meals and a gift bag of items including an event jacket.

Before the tournament there will be donuts, fruit, coffee, milk and juice for the participants. Throughout the outing there will be food and drinks provided by Caleb Hill Concessions, and after golfing they will receive a steak dinner courtesy of John and Andrea Holt at the Hillsboro Ponderosa, who have sponsored the event for several years.

A hole-in-one car will be sponsored by Bush Auto Place, and Allen said there will be other prizes available on all the par-3 holes.

Prizes will be given to the top four teams.

Celebrities that have signed on for this year’s outing include: former Cincinnati Red Ron Oester; former Cincinnati Bengals John Stoffa (the first Bengal in franchise history), David Fulcher and M.L. Harris; George Wilson, who played on the UC 1961-62 NCAA championship basketball team and won a gold medal with the 1964 U.S. Olympic team; Jon Warden, who won a World Series title with the 1968 Detroit Tigers; former NFL players Jay Fry, Gerry Meyers, Mike Ciccolella and Matt Tennant; Steve Moeller, who helped coach the University of Cincinnati Final Four basketball team in 1992; former UC basketball player Keith Gregor; and former NBA player Tom Thacker.

Allen said she is still waiting to hear from former University of Cincinnati and NBA player Corie Blount, former Ohio State football player Glenn Cobb, and former Bengal Eric Ball.

“I think a lot of them, especially the teams, come back year after year because they know the money stays in our area and it helps make dreams come true for hundreds of very special children,” Allen said. “The kids are the theme and the players and celebrities see them at KAMP in a video we show. A lot of the teams come out and help with KAMP Dovetail and some of the celebrities do, too. I think, too, when they see some of the kids at the tournament, that’s important because people want to help kids, especially kids with special needs, because they want to help them enjoy the kind of things that other kids enjoy.”

The shotgun start for the tournament is set for 10 a.m. Interested parties can contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937- 364-6144 after 5 p.m.

Event has raised more than $250,000 for SATH