Mount Orab man sent to prison for B&E

A Mount Orab man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison this week for theft-related offenses, according to court documents.

Joshua Lynch, 33, was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Wednesday after he pled guilty to two counts of breaking and entering and one count of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.

Lynch was originally indicted in February on two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft and one count of receiving stolen property. Some of those charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Lynch was accused of breaking into barns on Horner Road and Mad River Road in November and December last year, stealing batteries, syringes, tools, car parts and other items, as well as receiving, retaining or disposing of an air compressor, air hose and miscellaneous property.

Lynch was sentenced to seven months on each of the three counts to which he pled guilty, and the sentences were ordered to run consecutive with one another for a total of 21 months.

Lynch was given 48 days of credit for jail time served.

